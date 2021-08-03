UrduPoint.com

Israel Advises EU To Drop 'Shameful' Participation In Iranian Leader's Inauguration

Tue 03rd August 2021

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2021) Israel is perplexed by the European Union's move to send a representative to attend the inauguration ceremony of Iranian President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 5 and advises the bloc against visiting the event, Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said.

The inauguration ceremony will take place against the backdrop of a new wave of criticism targeting Tehran over its alleged role in the recent attack on the Japanese-owned Mercer Street oil tanker in the Indian Ocean that killed two crew members. Israel, the United Kingdom, and the United States have stated that Iran was behind the attack, calling for an international response.

Canada backed the appeal earlier on Monday.

"Flattery and subservience to violent and totalitarian regimes only encourages further violence and aggression. We strongly recommend the EU to immediately cancel their shameful participation in the inauguration ceremony of the butcher of Tehran," Haiat tweeted late on Monday, noting that the decision is "puzzling and shows poor judgment."

The inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by officials from 73 countries, including 10 heads of state, 20 parliament speakers, 11 foreign ministers, as well as representatives of 11 international and regional organizations.

