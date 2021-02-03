UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Aerospace Industries To Take Part In UAE IDEX Defense Exhibition For 1st Time

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:04 AM

Israel Aerospace Industries to Take Part in UAE IDEX Defense Exhibition for 1st Time

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will for the first time take part in the next edition of the IDEX Defense exhibition, slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates in late February, IAI announced on Tuesday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will for the first time take part in the next edition of the IDEX Defense exhibition, slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates in late February, IAI announced on Tuesday.

"IAI is, for the first time, slated to officially attend the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, expected to take place from February 21 to February 25. IAI will have its own booth with visual and interactive displays at the exhibition," IAI said in a press release.

According to the statement, the Israeli aerospace manufacturer will showcase a wide range of systems with an emphasis on aerospace systems, civil aviation, mission aircraft and others.

"Throughout the exhibition IAI will focus on promoting communication and local cooperation with local government agencies, defense forces, local industries and academic initiatives, in order to further expand the company's activity in the region," IAI said.

According to IAI CEO Boaz Levy, the company welcomes the recently reached agreements on normalizing relations with the UAE, since it opens a window for extended cooperation, sharing of knowledge and technologies, and promoting investment.

"IAI sees our activities in the region as an opportunity to promote cooperation within the regional eco-system and is open to promoting defense as well as civilian endeavors on a range of topics, such as space and satellites, air defense and rocketry, intelligence, robotics, UAVs, cyber etc. This exhibition is a harbinger of long-term activity in the UAE and in the region as a whole," IAI CEO Boaz Levy said as quoted in the press release.

On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed a historic US-brokered peace agreement, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries. Bahrain also joined the UAE in moving to establish diplomatic ties with the Jewish state, signing what became known as the Abraham Accords in Washington.

Related Topics

Israel Washington UAE Company Abu Dhabi Bahrain United Arab Emirates February September Jew From Government Agreement Satellites

Recent Stories

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

2 hours ago

Government strongly believed in the media freedom ..

31 minutes ago

3 dacoits killed in encounter

31 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister says Capt Sir Tom Moore was 'bea ..

31 minutes ago

LCCI demands withdrawal of recent hike in POL pric ..

31 minutes ago

UK keen to invest in Pak agri, renewable energy, e ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.