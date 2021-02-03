Israel Aerospace Industries to Take Part in UAE IDEX Defense Exhibition for 1st Time

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will for the first time take part in the next edition of the IDEX Defense exhibition, slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates in late February, IAI announced on Tuesday.

"IAI is, for the first time, slated to officially attend the IDEX exhibition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, expected to take place from February 21 to February 25. IAI will have its own booth with visual and interactive displays at the exhibition," IAI said in a press release.

According to the statement, the Israeli aerospace manufacturer will showcase a wide range of systems with an emphasis on aerospace systems, civil aviation, mission aircraft and others.

"Throughout the exhibition IAI will focus on promoting communication and local cooperation with local government agencies, defense forces, local industries and academic initiatives, in order to further expand the company's activity in the region," IAI said.

According to IAI CEO Boaz Levy, the company welcomes the recently reached agreements on normalizing relations with the UAE, since it opens a window for extended cooperation, sharing of knowledge and technologies, and promoting investment.

"IAI sees our activities in the region as an opportunity to promote cooperation within the regional eco-system and is open to promoting defense as well as civilian endeavors on a range of topics, such as space and satellites, air defense and rocketry, intelligence, robotics, UAVs, cyber etc. This exhibition is a harbinger of long-term activity in the UAE and in the region as a whole," IAI CEO Boaz Levy said as quoted in the press release.

On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed a historic US-brokered peace agreement, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries. Bahrain also joined the UAE in moving to establish diplomatic ties with the Jewish state, signing what became known as the Abraham Accords in Washington.