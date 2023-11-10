Israel agrees pauses in fighting but rules out ceasefire

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Israel has agreed pauses in its offensive in northern Gaza that will allow some civilians to flee heavy fighting, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out any broader ceasefire as a "surrender" to Hamas.

US President Joe Biden welcomed the pauses, which formalise an arrangement that has already seen tens of thousands of Palestinians flee devastation in northern Gaza, but also said there was "no possibility" of a ceasefire.

Netanyahu said Israel had no intention of reoccupying the narrow strip of territory.

"We don't seek to govern Gaza. We don't seek to occupy it, but we seek to give it and us a better future," he told Fox news.

Tens of thousands of civilians have streamed out of devastated northern Gaza in recent days, with men, women and children clutching meagre possessions as they emerge from the devastated warzone.

The UN agency responsible for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, said some 70,000 people had travelled south on the route since November 4, most of them walking.

Almost 1.6 million people have been internally displaced since October 7, it added, more than half the area's population.

But the UN estimates hundreds of thousands of civilians remain in the fiercest battle zones in the north.

And while Biden welcomed the pauses as a "step in the right direction", saying they would help civilians reach "safer areas", there was little sign of the broader halt to fighting that aid groups and the UN say is desperately needed.