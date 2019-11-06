UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Aiding Syrian Kurds Amid Turkish Operation - Deputy Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 11:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) Israel is providing the Syrian Kurds with diplomatic and humanitarian assistance amid the Turkish operation against Kurdish militia in northern Syria, Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely said on Wednesday.

Turkey's Operation Peace Spring, which was launched on October 9, was condemned by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the "invasion of northern Syria" that can result in the "ethnic cleansing of the Kurds."

"Israel has received many requests for aid in diplomatic and humanitarian matters. We are aiding them [Kurdish militia] in various spheres," Hotovely told the Israeli parliament, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post newspaper.

She added that Israel helped non-governmental organizations to send humanitarian aid to the Syrian Kurds.

Ankara seeks to clear northern Syrian border areas of Kurdish units and the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on October 17 to establish a 120-hour ceasefire to allow for the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters.

As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin reached a separate deal to pull the Kurdish fighters back and establish joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.

