Israel Air Defense System Intercepts 2 Rockets Fired From Gaza Strip - IDF

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2020) The Israeli Iron Dome aerial defense system has intercepted two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

On late Friday, air raid sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon and areas near the border with the Gaza Strip.

"Concerning the previous report about the air raid sirens sounded in Ashkelon and areas near the border with the Gaza Strip, two rockets have been fired from the Gaza Strip at the Israeli territory. The rockets have been intercepted by the Iron Dome aerial defense system," the IDF said in a statement on late Friday.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.