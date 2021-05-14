Israel Air Force Attacks Hamas Internal Security Headquarters Building - Army

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Israeli Air Force attacked the building of the Hamas internal security headquarters and its ammunition depot, the army's press service said.

"IDF fighters attacked the building of the internal security headquarters and the weapons depot belonging to the Hamas organization," the military said in a statement.

It is reported that the headquarters was the office of the head of the internal security service of the city of Rafah and other units.