Israel Air Force Attacks Hamas Tunnel With Servers, Military Equipment

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 14th May 2021 | 10:30 PM

Israel Air Force Attacks Hamas Tunnel With Servers, Military Equipment

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) The Israeli Air Force attacked a tunnel in the south of the Gaza Strip, which hosted Hamas servers and military equipment, the Israeli army said.

"The IDF fighters have just struck a tunnel in the south of the Gaza Strip, owned by Hamas, which contained servers and military equipment," the military said in a statement.

The tunnel was located in close proximity to a kindergarten and a mosque, the military said, "which once again proves that Hamas is deliberately placing its military facilities in the center of densely populated civilian areas." The army says it is taking every precaution it can to avoid harming civilians during hostilities.

More Stories From World

