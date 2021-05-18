Israel Air Force Bombed Red Crescent Building in Gaza Without Warning - Organization

(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The branch of the Red Crescent in the Gaza Strip was bombed by Israel without warning, the organization's office has been in the bombed building since 2014, Faisal Al-Emadi, the executive director of international relief and development sector of Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS), told Sputnik.

"The office of the Red Crescent Organization in Gaza has been in the same building since 2014.

Our teams on the spot have not received any warnings about the planned bombing of the building," he said.

On Monday, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said that the building of the Qatar Red Crescent office in Gaza had been bombed by the Israeli army, with two Palestinians killed and ten injured.

The Red Crescent said no one of their 15 employees was injured, but people who were nearby at that time were killed and injured. In addition, it was an office building, no humanitarian or medical aid was stored there.