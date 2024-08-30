Israel Air Strike Kills Three Palestinians On Third Day Of West Bank Raid
Muhammad Irfan Published August 30, 2024 | 09:39 PM
Jenin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) Israel said it killed three Hamas workers in an air strike in the occupied West Bank on Friday, taking the death toll from a large-scale military operation now in its third day to at least 19.
A top UN aid official meanwhile questioned "what has become of our basic humanity", as the war raged on in Gaza where humanitarian operations struggled to respond.
In the United States, Vice President Kamala Harris pledged she will not change Washington's policy of supplying weapons to Israel if elected to the top job in November. But she stressed it was time to "end this war" in Gaza.
Israel has described its raids on towns and refugee camps across the northern West Bank as operations.
They have killed at least 19 Palestinians since Wednesday, the military and the Palestinian health ministry said.
