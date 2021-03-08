UrduPoint.com
Israel Allows Emergency Entry Of Foreign Nationals Into Country - Gov't

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 01:47 PM

Israel permits emergency entry of foreign citizens starting Monday, provided certain rules are followed, the country's government said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Israel permits emergency entry of foreign citizens starting Monday, provided certain rules are followed, the country's government said.

"The entry of foreign nationals to Israel will be allowed in case of emergencies," the government said in a statement.

In order to enter the country, foreign citizens will have to fill an entry form within 24 hours before the flight, as well as receive an entry permit. After provided necessary documents and information, a passenger will either be allowed or refused entry.

Upon arriving in Israel, foreigners will have to spend two weeks in quarantine, with exception of those with an Israeli vaccination certificate. Meanwhile, a PCR test done within last three days before a flight is still a mandatory condition for boarding a plane.

