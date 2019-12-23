Israel Allows Gaza Christians to Celebrate Christmas in Jerusalem - Authorities

Israeli authorities allowed Gaza Christians to celebrate Christmas in Jerusalem and the West Bank, the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Sunday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2019) Israeli authorities allowed Gaza Christians to celebrate Christmas in Jerusalem and the West Bank, the office of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said on Sunday.

"COGAT Maj. Gen.

Kamil Abu Rukun has extended the travel facilitations for the Christian population of Gaza in recognition of the Christmas holiday. Entry permits for Jerusalem and for the West Bank will be issued in accordance with security assessments and without regard to age," the COGAT tweeted.

Representatives of the Catholic community of Palestine previously urged Israeli authorities to allow Gaza residents to celebrate Christmas in Bethlehem.