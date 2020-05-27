Israel Allows Reopening of Cafes, Restaurants Amid Eased Lockdown - Authorities

Israel is gradually lifting its coronavirus-related restrictions and has allowed bars, restaurants, pubs and swimming pools to reopen starting Wednesday, the joint statement by the prime minister's office, the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Israel is gradually lifting its coronavirus-related restrictions and has allowed bars, restaurants, pubs and swimming pools to reopen starting Wednesday, the joint statement by the prime minister's office, the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry said.

"Starting Wednesday, the work of restaurants, bars, pubs, swimming pools (except for swimming pools for toddlers), touristic sites, cable cars and boats is permitted," the statement read.

Meanwhile, citizens are still required to respect social distancing rules and wear face masks in public places.

Moreover, the Israeli authorities announced on Wednesday that the academic year in the country would be extended until July 13. The country's schools, which were closed for more than two months, were re-opened in mid-May.

Israel has so far confirmed over 16,000 COVID-19 cases and 281 coronavirus-related deaths. As of late May, the country is reporting around 10-25 cases a day, which is a sharp decline from the peak period in early April, when Israel was registering approximately 500-700 cases a day.