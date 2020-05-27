UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Allows Reopening Of Cafes, Restaurants Amid Eased Lockdown - Authorities

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 07:27 PM

Israel Allows Reopening of Cafes, Restaurants Amid Eased Lockdown - Authorities

Israel is gradually lifting its coronavirus-related restrictions and has allowed bars, restaurants, pubs and swimming pools to reopen starting Wednesday, the joint statement by the prime minister's office, the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry said

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) Israel is gradually lifting its coronavirus-related restrictions and has allowed bars, restaurants, pubs and swimming pools to reopen starting Wednesday, the joint statement by the prime minister's office, the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry said.

"Starting Wednesday, the work of restaurants, bars, pubs, swimming pools (except for swimming pools for toddlers), touristic sites, cable cars and boats is permitted," the statement read.

Meanwhile, citizens are still required to respect social distancing rules and wear face masks in public places.

Moreover, the Israeli authorities announced on Wednesday that the academic year in the country would be extended until July 13. The country's schools, which were closed for more than two months, were re-opened in mid-May.

Israel has so far confirmed over 16,000 COVID-19 cases and 281 coronavirus-related deaths. As of late May, the country is reporting around 10-25 cases a day, which is a sharp decline from the peak period in early April, when Israel was registering approximately 500-700 cases a day.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel April May July From

Recent Stories

Russian Lawmaker Suggests Banning Facebook's Adver ..

3 minutes ago

France's GDP to Fall by 20% in Q2, 2020 to See Big ..

3 minutes ago

Support for Trump's Touted COVID-19 Drug Down as S ..

3 minutes ago

Afghanistan Confirms 625 New COVID-19 Positive Tes ..

8 minutes ago

'Abducted' Zimbabwe opposition youth leaders charg ..

8 minutes ago

PHA distributes gifts to employees in ceremony

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.