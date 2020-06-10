UrduPoint.com
Israel Among States Invited To Russia's Victory Day Parade On June 24 - Israeli Diplomat

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 05:10 PM

Israel Among States Invited to Russia's Victory Day Parade on June 24 - Israeli Diplomat

Israel has been included in the list of countries invited to attend the military parade in Moscow on June 24, which will be dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia, Yacov Livne, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Israel has been included in the list of countries invited to attend the military parade in Moscow on June 24, which will be dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, charge d'affaires ad interim of Israel to Russia, Yacov Livne, said on Wednesday.

The military parade traditionally takes place on May 9 but had to be delayed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited to attend the event prior to the virus outbreak.

"It has been reported that Russia will send invitations all the countries that were initially invited, and Israel, naturally, was included in this list," Livne told a virtual press conference.

The diplomat went on to underline the importance of the Victory Day for Israelis.

"The Victory Day for us is a day that we treat with great respect. We know and remember who fought in World War II. We know and remember who won. We know and remember who contributed to this victory. We remember the terrible price paid by the Soviet people, all the peoples of the Soviet [Union], including the Jewish people," he said.

Netanyahu visited Moscow for the Victory Day parade for the previous time in 2018.

