Israel And Gaza At War After Hamas Launches Surprise Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2023 | 11:30 AM

Sderot, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Fighting between Israeli forces and the Palestinian militant group Hamas raged Sunday, with hundreds killed on both sides after a surprise attack on Israel prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn they were "embarking on a long and difficult war".

The conflict's bloodiest escalation in decades saw Hamas carry out a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive early Saturday that Israel's army said had killed more than 200 Israelis and wounded 1,000.

Gaza officials said intense Israeli air strikes on the coastal enclave had brought the Palestinian death toll to at least 232, with nearly 1,700 wounded.

Gun battles raged into Sunday morning between Israeli forces and hundreds of Hamas fighters in at least 22 Israel locations, including at least two where gunmen were holding hostages, the army said.

It later added that it had fired artillery on southern Lebanon in response to a shot from the area, without providing further details.

"We are embarking on a long and difficult war that was forced on us by a murderous Hamas attack," Netanyahu said on X, formerly Twitter, early Sunday.

"The first stage is ending at this time by the destruction of the vast majority of the enemy forces that infiltrated our territory.

"At the same time, we have begun the offensive phase, which will continue with neither limitations nor respite until the objectives are achieved. We will restore security to the citizens of Israel and we will win."

Earlier, the premier warned that "all the places in which Hamas is based, in this city of evil, all the places Hamas is hiding in, acting from -- we'll turn them into rubble".

The fighting -- which comes half a century after the outbreak of the 1973 Arab-Israeli war -- prompted Israel to cut off Gaza's electricity, fuel and goods supplies, Netanyahu said.

As the UN Security Council called an emergency meeting for Sunday, President Joe Biden voiced "rock solid and unwavering" support for the US ally and warned "against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation".

