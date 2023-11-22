Israel and Hamas agree truce, release of 50 hostages

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) Israel and Hamas announced a deal on Wednesday allowing at least 50 hostages and scores of Palestinian prisoners to be freed while offering besieged Gaza residents a four-day truce after weeks of all-out war.

In the first major diplomatic breakthrough in the bloodiest ever Gaza war, Palestinian Hamas group are set to release 50 women and children kidnapped during their deadly October 7 raids into southern Israel.

"We are very happy that a partial release is pending," the Hostages and Missing Families Forum group said in a statement. "As of now, we don't know exactly who will be released when."

After weeks of Qatar-brokered negotiations, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet approved the truce accord at the end of an almost all-night meeting, with the premier telling ministers this was a "difficult decision but it's a right decision".

The cabinet's sign-off was one of the last stumbling blocks after what one US official described as five "extremely excruciating" weeks of talks.

Hamas welcomed the "humanitarian truce" and said it would see 150 Palestinians released from Israeli jails.

"The resistance is committed to the truce as long as the occupation honours it," a Hamas official told AFP.

Hamas and other Palestinian groups also took an estimated 240 Israelis and foreigners hostage.

For every 10 additional hostages released, there would be an extra day's "pause", the Israeli government said.

- 'Brave souls' -

Sources from Hamas and the group had earlier told AFP the truce would include a ceasefire on the ground and a pause in Israeli air operations over southern Gaza.

The negotiations have involved the US Central Intelligence Agency, Israel's overseas spy agency Mossad, Egyptian intelligence, and leaders in Doha, Cairo, Washington, Gaza and Israel.

A senior US official said three Americans, including three-year-old Abigail Mor Idan, were among the 50 earmarked for staggered release from Thursday.

US President Joe Biden said he was "extraordinarily gratified that some of these brave souls... will be reunited with their families once this deal is fully implemented".

Qatar's foreign ministry confirmed the deal, saying that "a number of Palestinian women and children detained in Israeli prisons" would be released in exchange for the hostages.

"The starting time of the pause will be announced within the next 24 hours and last for four days, subject to extension," the ministry said.

- 'Unbearable situation' -

Earlier, Gaza resident Hamza Abdel Razeq said he would welcome any ceasefire agreement, hoping it would bring some respite.

"The people are really suffering," he told AFP. "I believe it will pave the way for longer truces or even a total ceasefire."

A US official said there was also hope that the deal would lead to a "full pause" in deadly exchanges of fire along the Israel-Lebanon border with Hezbollah.

Large parts of Gaza have been flattened by thousands of air strikes, and the territory faces shortages of food, water and fuel.