Israel And Hammas Agree To Ceasefire Over Gaza Conflict

Fri 21st May 2021 | 11:24 AM

Israel and Hammas agree to ceasefire over Gaza conflict

The Gazans took to the streets to celebrate truce between both Israel and Hammas after 11 days intensive fight that resulted into deaths of over 200 Palestinians.

GAZA City: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2021) : Israel and Hammas agreed to ceasefire after 11 days of intensive fighting which resulted into death of over 200 people.

The local people and the people from around the world took sigh of relief soon after the truce was announced between both sides.

The Gazans took out to the streets, cars honked their horns and some guns were also fired in the air, the latest reports said, adding that joyful crowed also came out of their homes in the occupied West Bank.

The ceasefire came into force in the early hours of Friday (today). Soon after that, there were no more alert sounding in Israel to warm of incoming Hamas rockets.

Egypt played important role in brokering truce. Islamic Jehad, a powerful group in Gaza also agreed for ceasefire following the mounting international pressure to stop the bloodshed which started on May 10.

