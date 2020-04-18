Israel Annexing Jordan Valley Would Prevent Establishment of Unified Palestine - Moscow

Moscow is concerned over recently emerged media reports on plans of Israel's future coalition government to annex territories on the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, in coming months, as by doing this Tel Aviv will undermine the creation of an independent Palestinian state, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Moscow is concerned over recently emerged media reports on plans of Israel's future coalition government to annex territories on the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, in coming months, as by doing this Tel Aviv will undermine the creation of an independent Palestinian state, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"We have noted reports in a number of media outlets about the alleged plans of the future coalition government of Israel to annex parts of the West Bank, including the Jordan valley, in the coming months. Such intentions, which we noted in the media, cause legitimate concern and rejection of the Palestinian side," Zakharova said at a briefing.

The spokeswoman pointed out that Russia supports the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian issue and, like other states in favor of this concept, was concerned over Israeli plans.

"Russia, like representatives of other countries who support a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, shares the fear that the implementation of these plans will put an end or undermine the prospect of creating an independent, viable and territorially continuous Palestinian state," Zakharova said.

Zakharova also called on Israel and Palestine to promptly resume direct talks to find a solution to the conflict.

Tensions between Israel and Palestine escalated following the release of US President Donald Trump's widely panned peace plan in late January. Palestine has firmly rejected the so-called deal of the century, which envisions Israel annexing its settlements in the West Bank and keeping Jerusalem as its undivided capital.