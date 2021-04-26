UrduPoint.com
Israel Announces Full Closure Of Gaza Fishing Area After Rocket Launches

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:21 PM

Israel Announces Full Closure of Gaza Fishing Area After Rocket Launches

The Israeli authorities on Monday notified Palestine's fishermen union that the fishing zone off the Gaza Strip's coast has been completely closed for any activities in the wake of multiple rocket attacks toward Israel, the union's head, Nizar Ayyash, told Sputnik

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Israeli authorities on Monday notified Palestine's fishermen union that the fishing zone off the Gaza Strip's coast has been completely closed for any activities in the wake of multiple rocket attacks toward Israel, the union's head, Nizar Ayyash, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Israel's military agency coordinating government activities in the Palestinian territories � COGAT � said that the area would be forbidden for use beginning from 6 a.m. local time (03:00 GMT) until further notice and restricted from 15 to 9 miles, according to Israeli news outlets.

"The Israeli authorities informed us at dawn this morning through the civil affairs office of the full closure of the Gaza Strip's sea for Palestinian fishermen," Ayyash said.

Over the weekend, the situation on the Palestinian enclave's border severely escalated as 40 rockets were launched from Gaza toward Israel's territory.

Several of these rockets were intercepted by the latter's Iron Dome Aerial Defense System.

In response, Israel targeted infrastructure of the Hamas movement in Gaza. In the most recent attack occurring last night, three rockets were fired in the direction of Israel, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Along with that, the IDF released a video showing the two rockets getting intercepted by the Iron Dome.

Hamas, a Palestinian Sunni militant organization in control of the Gaza Strip, has been locked in a protracted on-and-off conflict with Israel, which still refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity. Israel holds Hamas responsible for any attack coming from the Gaza Strip.

