Israel Announces 'temporary' Opening Of Aid Routes Into Gaza
Umer Jamshaid Published April 05, 2024 | 11:40 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Israel announced on Friday that it would allow "temporary" aid deliveries into famine-threatened northern Gaza, hours after the United States warned of a sharp shift in its policy over Israel's war against Hamas militants.
In a tense, 30-minute phone call on Thursday, US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that United States policy on Israel was dependent on the protection of civilians and aid workers in Gaza, the first hint of possible conditions to Washington's military support.
Just hours later, in the middle of the night in Jerusalem, Israel announced it would open more aid routes into the coastal Palestinian territory which Israel placed under siege at the start of the war nearly six months ago.
"Israel will allow the temporary delivery of humanitarian aid" through the Ashdod Port and the Erez land crossing, as well as increased deliveries from neighbouring Jordan at the Kerem Shalom crossing, Netanyahu's office said.
The White House quickly welcomed the moves -- saying they came "at the president's request" -- and said they "must now be fully and rapidly implemented".
Israel has come under mounting international pressure over the toll inflicted by its six-month war on Hamas, and drawn increasingly tough rebuke from its main backer Washington.
Palestinian militants also took around 250 hostages, about 130 of whom remain in Gaza, including 34 whom the army says are dead.
Israel's retaliatory campaign has killed at least 33,037 people, according to the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, while the United Nations has warned of "catastrophic" hunger.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 April 2024
UAJK Academic Council spearheads educational reforms to empower scholars
Wani launches Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 of PIE
Pakistan condemns terror attacks in Iran
Taiwan rescuers try to reach scores trapped in tunnels after quake
Convenor greater campus writes to KP CM about universities financial crises
IPH to launch modern monitoring cell for disease analysis
Unregistered sellers must register by April 30 for Trader Friendly Scheme: FBR
Minister stresses cleaning of ponds to save underground water
Shaheed Zulfiqa Ali Bhutto laid foundation democracy: Balochistan CM
Provision of quality agri inputs to farmers being ensured: Syed Ashiq Kirmani
More Stories From World
-
Yellen warns China industrial subsidies pose risk to world economy57 minutes ago
-
Russia says 53 drones downed, Ukraine campaign HQ region targeted1 hour ago
-
Sixers, Warriors boost NBA playoff hopes with key wins1 hour ago
-
Tottenham mogul Lewis spared prison for insider trading1 hour ago
-
Taiwan rescuers free nine from cave after quake2 hours ago
-
K-pop campaigning: S Korean candidates embrace song to pull votes2 hours ago
-
Israel announces opening of aid routes into Gaza2 hours ago
-
Their schools ruined, Gaza's children face long road to healing3 hours ago
-
Mac Allister's rocket fires Liverpool back to the top3 hours ago
-
Athletic aiming for seventh time lucky in Mallorca Copa final3 hours ago
-
Bhatia fires bogey-free 63 to seize lead at PGA Texas Open3 hours ago
-
Stuttgart take on Dortmund with Bayern in sight3 hours ago