UrduPoint.com

Israel Appoints Ambassador To Turkey After Thaw In Relations - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Israel Appoints Ambassador to Turkey After Thaw in Relations - Reports

Israel has appointed its charge d'affaires in Ankara as new ambassador to Turkey after the two countries fully restored diplomatic ties last month, Israeli media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2022) Israel has appointed its charge d'affaires in Ankara as new ambassador to Turkey after the two countries fully restored diplomatic ties last month, Israeli media reported.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry approved the appointment of Irit Lilian on Monday, according to i24NEWS. The diplomat has been heading the Israeli mission in Ankara for the past two years.

Ties between the two nations soured over an Israeli assault on a Turkish ship near the Palestinian exclave of Gaza in 2010. After a short period of reconciliation, the diplomatic relations degraded again after 2018, when the US moved its embassy from Tel Aviv to disputed Jerusalem, prompting deadly clashes.

In another sign of rapprochement, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet on Tuesday on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Israel Turkey Gaza Jerusalem Ankara New York Tayyip Erdogan 2018 Media From

Recent Stories

Land revenue records to be computerized in four di ..

Land revenue records to be computerized in four district of Balochistan: Rubaba ..

58 seconds ago
 Anti-Corona drive to cover children 5-11 inaugurat ..

Anti-Corona drive to cover children 5-11 inaugurated

1 minute ago
 Supreme Court to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtia ..

Supreme Court to hear pleas against Khusru Bakhtiar, Hashim Jawan Bakhat on Wedn ..

1 minute ago
 Gang involved in collecting alms money from disabl ..

Gang involved in collecting alms money from disabled held

1 minute ago
 LPR Civic Chamber Appeals to Pasechnik to Hold Imm ..

LPR Civic Chamber Appeals to Pasechnik to Hold Immediate Referendum on Joining R ..

50 minutes ago
 56 more test positive for dengue in RWP

56 more test positive for dengue in RWP

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.