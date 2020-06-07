UrduPoint.com
Israel Appoints First Female Ambassador To Egypt

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Sun 07th June 2020 | 09:30 PM

Israel Appoints First Female Ambassador to Egypt

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Israel appointed veteran diplomat Amira Oron as its first female ambassador to Egypt on Sunday after having her wait in the wings for almost two years.

"The government today approved Amira Oron's appointment as Israeli ambassador to Egypt," Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi said in a statement.

Oron and the new appointee to Turkmenistan will help "promote bilateral ties with the countries where they will be posted."

Oron, a fluent speaker of Arabic, was chosen by the Foreign Ministry in fall 2018 to succeed the outgoing ambassador, David Govrin, who returned home in May 2019, but her appointment was reportedly delayed over differences between the government and the ministry.

