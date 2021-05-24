UrduPoint.com
Israel Appoints New Mossad Spy Chief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 11:52 PM

Israel appoints new Mossad spy chief

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a new head of the Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, a key post in the Jewish state's defence from outside threats, especially arch-rival Iran

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a new head of the Mossad intelligence agency, David Barnea, a key post in the Jewish state's defence from outside threats, especially arch-rival Iran.

Barnea, 56, who served as a combat soldier in the elite Sayeret Matkal commando unit, joined Mossad in 1996.

He served from 2019 as the deputy head, according to Netanyahu's office.

