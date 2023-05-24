UrduPoint.com

Israel Appoints Simona Halperin As New Ambassador To Russia - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 24, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Israel Appoints Simona Halperin as New Ambassador to Russia - Foreign Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday that Simona Halperin, a deputy director general of the department of Eurasia and Balkans, has been appointed Israel's Ambassador to Russia.

"The Supreme Appointments Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a decision today on the appointment of Mrs. Simona Halperin to the position of Ambassador of Israel to the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The press service noted that such an appointment requires the approval of the Israeli government.

"Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wished Mrs. Halperin success in her expected position and thanked Foreign Office Director General Ronan Levy, who headed the appointments committee," the statement read.

Halperin is considered a high-ranking and respected diplomat. She previously served as Israel's Ambassador to Singapore. Currently, the diplomat oversees relations with Russia and the countries of the former Soviet Union at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Israel Russia Singapore Government

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

56 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

1 hour ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

1 hour ago
 Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

1 hour ago
 Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for ..

Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

1 hour ago
 Florida Gov. DeSantis to Launch His Presidential B ..

Florida Gov. DeSantis to Launch His Presidential Bid May 24 on Twitter With Musk ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.