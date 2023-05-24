Israel Appoints Simona Halperin as New Ambassador to Russia - Foreign Ministry

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday that Simona Halperin, a deputy director general of the department of Eurasia and Balkans, has been appointed Israel's Ambassador to Russia.

"The Supreme Appointments Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a decision today on the appointment of Mrs. Simona Halperin to the position of Ambassador of Israel to the Russian Federation," the statement said.

The press service noted that such an appointment requires the approval of the Israeli government.

"Foreign Minister Eli Cohen wished Mrs. Halperin success in her expected position and thanked Foreign Office Director General Ronan Levy, who headed the appointments committee," the statement read.

Halperin is considered a high-ranking and respected diplomat. She previously served as Israel's Ambassador to Singapore. Currently, the diplomat oversees relations with Russia and the countries of the former Soviet Union at the Israeli Foreign Ministry.