Israel approves gas exports to Egypt

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Israel has approved the export of gas from its offshore reserves to Egypt, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, with a major reservoir expected to begin operations imminently.

The Monday approval by Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz was part of a long process under which Israel will transform from an importer of natural gas from Egypt into an exporter and potential regional energy player.

"Exporting gas to Egypt, from Leviathan and Tamar (fields), is the most significant economic cooperation between Israel and Egypt since the peace treaty was signed between the states," Steinitz said.

It will be the first time Egypt, which in 1979 became the first Arab country to sign a peace accord with Israel, imports gas from its neighbour.

US-based Noble and Israel's Delek, the consortium leading the development of the two offshore reservoirs, struck a $15 billion 10-year deal last year with Egypt's Dolphinus to supply 64 billion cubic metres (2.26 trillion cubic feet).

Israel had previously bought gas from Egypt, but land sections of thepipeline were targeted multiple times by Sinai militants in 2011 and 2012.