Israel Army Accused Of 'active' Support For Settlers In West Bank Violence
Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM
As violence surges in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians and human rights groups decry an increasingly blurry distinction between the Israeli army and settlers, emboldened by the current pro-settlement government
Duma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) As violence surges in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians and human rights groups decry an increasingly blurry distinction between the Israeli army and settlers, emboldened by the current pro-settlement government.
In the West Bank, the "line that never really existed between the army and the settlers" has now "been completely erased", said Joe Carmel, advocacy coordinator for Breaking the Silence, an Israeli anti-occupation NGO made up of former soldiers.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recorded 1,096 settler attacks on Palestinians in the territory between October 7 and March 31.
That represents an average of six attacks per day, up from two a day in 2022.
Israeli human rights group Yesh Din, which also records settler violence, said 2023 was already a peak year.
With each attack, a similar story -- armed settlers, sometimes wearing the army's khaki fatigues, attack Palestinian villagers, burn their houses and cars, and steal their livestock, sometimes under the passive gaze of soldiers.
On April 13, Palestinians in the northern West Bank village of Duma watched in terror as hundreds of settlers attacked their village and stabbed a villager after an Israeli teenager who often visited a nearby settlement outpost was found dead.
Recent Stories
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision
FinMin presents budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session
Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal
Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strategic location, immense resources ..
Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergency plans finalized
Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions
Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization of five counters of National Ba ..
WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy
Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar
European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US
More Stories From World
-
Ronaldo double helps Portugal beat Ireland in final Euros warm-up45 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal22 minutes ago
-
Olympic anti-racism icon Tommie Smith sees no successors1 hour ago
-
Three missing after helicopter crashes in east China1 hour ago
-
China continues to issue orange alert for high temperatures1 hour ago
-
SPA captures spiritual atmosphere at the Grand Mosque1 hour ago
-
Presidency for religious affairs activates Smart Guidance Robot at Grand Mosque1 hour ago
-
Türkiye beat Thailand 3-0 in Women's Volleyball Nations League1 hour ago
-
Greece, Jordan assist in tackling Cyprus wildfire1 hour ago
-
Fire outbreaks in Brazil's Pantanal surge by 974% in 20241 hour ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower1 hour ago
-
Pakistan Hajj Medical Mission treats over 90,000 pilgrims: Brig Lakhair1 hour ago