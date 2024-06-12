Open Menu

Israel Army Accused Of 'active' Support For Settlers In West Bank Violence

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2024 | 06:37 PM

Israel army accused of 'active' support for settlers in West Bank violence

As violence surges in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians and human rights groups decry an increasingly blurry distinction between the Israeli army and settlers, emboldened by the current pro-settlement government

Duma, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) As violence surges in the occupied West Bank, Palestinians and human rights groups decry an increasingly blurry distinction between the Israeli army and settlers, emboldened by the current pro-settlement government.

In the West Bank, the "line that never really existed between the army and the settlers" has now "been completely erased", said Joe Carmel, advocacy coordinator for Breaking the Silence, an Israeli anti-occupation NGO made up of former soldiers.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) recorded 1,096 settler attacks on Palestinians in the territory between October 7 and March 31.

That represents an average of six attacks per day, up from two a day in 2022.

Israeli human rights group Yesh Din, which also records settler violence, said 2023 was already a peak year.

With each attack, a similar story -- armed settlers, sometimes wearing the army's khaki fatigues, attack Palestinian villagers, burn their houses and cars, and steal their livestock, sometimes under the passive gaze of soldiers.

On April 13, Palestinians in the northern West Bank village of Duma watched in terror as hundreds of settlers attacked their village and stabbed a villager after an Israeli teenager who often visited a nearby settlement outpost was found dead.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Army United Nations Bank March April October From Government

Recent Stories

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest ..

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision

2 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest ..

US consumer inflation falls ahead of Fed interest rate decision

18 minutes ago
 FinMin presents  budget for FY2024-25 in delayed ..

FinMin presents  budget for FY2024-25 in delayed NA session

27 minutes ago
 Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses pro ..

Maqbool Siddiqui, vice CEO of Huawei discusses progress on agreements signed dur ..

22 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed wi ..

Azerbaijan says Russian peacekeepers completed withdrawal

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strateg ..

Pakistan views Azerbaijan important due to strategic location, immense resources ..

16 minutes ago
Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergenc ..

Tharparkar district prepares for monsoon: Emergency plans finalized

16 minutes ago
 Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election pet ..

Eight tribunals formed for hearing of election petitions

1 hour ago
 Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization o ..

Wafaqi Mohtasib for immediate operationalization of five counters of National Ba ..

16 minutes ago
 WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian ..

WB maintains 3.3 pct growth forecast for Romanian economy

16 minutes ago
 Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against dollar

16 minutes ago
 European stock markets rebound as focus switches t ..

European stock markets rebound as focus switches to US

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World