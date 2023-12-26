Open Menu

Israel Army Chief Says Gaza War 'will Last Many More Months'

Faizan Hashmi Published December 26, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Israel army chief says Gaza war 'will last many more months'

Israel's war with Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip will last "for many more months," Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2023) Israel's war with Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip will last "for many more months," Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi said on Tuesday.

The war "will continue for many more months, and we will work with different methods so that our achievements are preserved for a long time", Halevi said at a televised press conference.

Halevi said the army was concentrating its efforts in the south of the Gaza Strip, adding that many Hamas fighters had been eliminated and hundreds taken captive.

