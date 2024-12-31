Open Menu

Israel Army Claims To Intercept Missile Launched From Yemen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The Israeli military on Monday claimed it had intercepted a missile launched from Yemen before it crossed into Israeli territory.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted by the IAF (air force) prior to crossing into Israeli territory," the military said in a statement.

Israel's emergency service providers, Magen David Adom, reported that it had received no reports of any casualties so far.

