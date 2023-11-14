Open Menu

Israel Army Confirms Death Of Woman Soldier Held In Gaza

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Israel army confirms death of woman soldier held in Gaza

The Israeli army on Tuesday confirmed the death of Noa Marciano, a woman soldier held captive in Gaza by Palestinian group Hamas

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Israeli army on Tuesday confirmed the death of Noa Marciano, a woman soldier held captive in Gaza by Palestinian group Hamas.

A statement from the army called Marciano "a fallen IDF soldier abducted ," a day after the army confirmed her identity following the release by Hamas of a video showing her in captivity.

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas's military wing, said Marciano was killed in an Israeli strike. The Israeli army did not say how she was killed.

Marciano's death brings the number of Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza since the start of the war to 47.

