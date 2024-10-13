Open Menu

Israel Army Expands Evacuation Calls For Areas In South Lebanon

Umer Jamshaid Published October 13, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Israel army expands evacuation calls for areas in south Lebanon

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) The Israeli military on Sunday called on residents of more than 20 villages in south Lebanon to evacuate their homes, as troops expanded their ground operations against Hezbollah across the border.

"The Army does not intend to harm you.

For your safety, you must evacuate your homes immediately and relocate to the north of the Awali River," Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee wrote in Arabic on X.

The Israeli military has been issuing regular evacuation messages to residents throughout southern Lebanon and in the capital Beirut, as it batters Hezbollah strongholds and targets with air strikes.

