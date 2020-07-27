Israel army in 'ongoing combat' on northern border

Israel was engaged in "ongoing combat" on its northern border with Lebanon on Monday, the army said, as AFP correspondents on both sides of the frontier reported hearing loud explosions

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Israel was engaged in "ongoing combat" on its northern border with Lebanon on Monday, the army said, as AFP correspondents on both sides of the frontier reported hearing loud explosions.

There was no immediate official comment on the nature of the fighting, but a Lebanese tv station loyal to the Hezbollah said Israel had been shelling targets across the border.

"Ongoing combat in the Mount Dov area, northern Israel," Israeli army spokesman Jonathan Conricus said on Twitter, referring to a disputed area claimed by Lebanon that the United Nations considers part of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel's army ordered all residents along the Blue Line that separates Israel and Lebanon to stay indoors.

"Any kind of activity in open areas is forbidden," it said.

Israel has in recent days placed its northern border on high alertand sent troop reinforcements to the area.