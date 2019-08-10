Israel army killed 4 Palestinians on Gaza border

The Israeli army troops shot dead four Palestinians on the Gaza border early Saturday, one of whom had managed to cross and throw a hand grenade at troops

Jerusalem, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :The Israeli army troops shot dead four Palestinians on the Gaza border early Saturday, one of whom had managed to cross and throw a hand grenade at troops.

"The army opened fire after one of the terrorists scaled the barrier and hurled a grenade at the soldiers," an army spokeswoman told AFP.