Israel army orders evacuation of northern city after Lebanon clashes

The Israeli military announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday, after days of clashes with Hezbollah fighters along the border with Lebanon

Kiryat Shmona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Israeli military announced plans to evacuate the northern city of Kiryat Shmona on Friday, after days of clashes with Hezbollah fighters along the border with Lebanon.

Hezbollah and allied Palestinian factions have traded cross-border fire with Israel for days, after Hamas gunmen attacked communities in southern Israel on October 7.

They have killed at least 1,400 people in Israel .

More than 4,130 Palestinians, mainly civilians, have been killed across the Gaza Strip in Israeli bombardments, according to figures from its Hamas-run health ministry.

Israeli authorities have been steadily evacuating communities near the Gaza border and along the country's northern frontier.