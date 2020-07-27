Israel army orders northern border lockdown after 'security incident'

Israel's army ordered residents along its northern border to stay inside following a "security incident" in the occupied Golan Heights

"Following the security incident in the Mount Dov area...

residents are asked to stay in their houses. Any kind of activity in open areas is forbidden," an army statement said.

The restrictions apply to "the residents of the area along the Israeli side of the Blue Line" that separates Lebanon from Israel, the army added.