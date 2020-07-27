UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Army Orders Northern Border Lockdown After 'security Incident'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 07:24 PM

Israel army orders northern border lockdown after 'security incident'

Israel's army ordered residents along its northern border to stay inside following a "security incident" in the occupied Golan Heights

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Israel's army ordered residents along its northern border to stay inside following a "security incident" in the occupied Golan Heights.

"Following the security incident in the Mount Dov area...

residents are asked to stay in their houses. Any kind of activity in open areas is forbidden," an army statement said.

The restrictions apply to "the residents of the area along the Israeli side of the Blue Line" that separates Lebanon from Israel, the army added.

Related Topics

Army Israel Lebanon Border From

Recent Stories

DP World to acquire majority stake in South Korea& ..

10 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler pardons 283 prisoners ahead of Eid a ..

10 minutes ago

Bee&#039;ah launches region&#039;s first solar ene ..

10 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders disbursement of housing l ..

40 minutes ago

German Foreign Minister Says Finding Solutions to ..

59 seconds ago

White House National Security Adviser Tests Positi ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.