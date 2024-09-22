Open Menu

Israel Army Says 100 Rockets Fired From Lebanon Within Hours

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 10:40 AM

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) The Israeli military said more than 100 projectiles were fired from Lebanon early Sunday, with fire services working to put out blazes sparked by falling munitions in Israel's north.

Lebanese group Hezbollah has exchanged regular fire with Israeli forces throughout the Gaza war, but the cross-border violence has intensified in recent days.

The military said that "approximately 20 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon" shortly before 5:00 am (0200 GMT), followed by a barrage of "approximately 85 projectiles" launched from Lebanon after 6:00 am (0300 GMT).

Rockets were also fired during the night, the military said. Israel's medical emergency service Magen David Adom said in a statement that four people were wounded from shrapnels during the night.

The military also reported attacks from the east.

During the night, "multiple suspicious aerial targets" approached Israel from the direction of Iraq, the military said, adding they were intercepted and caused no injuries.

