Israel Army Says About 100,000 People Being Evacuated From East Rafah
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2024 | 02:50 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Israeli army said Monday it was evacuating about 100,000 people from eastern Rafah, ahead of an expected ground assault in the southern city of Gaza.
"The estimate is around 100,000 people," a military spokesman told journalists when asked how many people were being evacuated.
About 1.2 million people are currently sheltering in Rafah, according to the World Health Organization, most having fled there from elsewhere in Gaza during the seven-month war between Israel and Hamas Palestinian militants.
The evacuation "is part of our plans to dismantle Hamas ... we had a violent reminder of their presence and their operational abilities in Rafah yesterday," the military spokesman said.
"This is an evacuation plan to get people out of harm's way."
On Sunday, three Israeli soldiers were killed and a dozen wounded, the army said, when a barrage of rockets was fired towards the Kerem Shalom border crossing between Israel and Gaza.
The army said the rockets were fired from an area adjacent to Rafah.
The soldiers were hit while guarding heavy machinery, tanks and bulldozers stationed in the area.
Rain fell on Monday as the army airdropped leaflets advising about the evacuation, an AFP correspondent said.
Hamas's armed wing claimed the rocket attack, which led Israeli authorities to close the crossing, used to deliver aid into Gaza.
Recent Stories
Yango joins hands with Discover Pakistan to present and preserve the country’s ..
Saudi govt, companies consider Pakistan high priority economic opportunity: Ibra ..
Saudi Crown Prince expected to visit Pakistan this month
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2024
Dubai Mum Becomes the First Ever Pakistani Woman to Climb 11 of the 14 Highest M ..
Over 37% Tobacco tax increase suggested to save lives, boost revenue
Mohsin Naqvi has offered a substantial incentive, pledging $100,000 to every pla ..
Citizens join Al Barsha Police in “An Hour for Dubai” Initiative
Art can be a powerful tool to relieve stress, Experts say at Sharjah Children’ ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 May 2024
More Stories From World
-
Putin orders nuclear drills with troops near Ukraine30 minutes ago
-
China's Shenzhen home to more superchargers than petrol stations40 minutes ago
-
Ode to joy: How Austria shaped Beethoven's Ninth40 minutes ago
-
Lebanon's Hezbollah says fired dozens of rockets at Israeli base40 minutes ago
-
China to expedite building modern eco-environment monitoring system50 minutes ago
-
Putin orders nuclear drills with troops near Ukraine50 minutes ago
-
'Sound of silence' for troubled Milan as Juve inch towards Champions League50 minutes ago
-
Wildfires increase in Mongolia60 minutes ago
-
McLaren's Norris wins Miami Grand Prix60 minutes ago
-
EU's soaring far-right parties set to stay60 minutes ago
-
Chinese satellite detects over 100 solar white-light flares1 hour ago
-
Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition1 hour ago