Open Menu

Israel Army Says About 300,000 Gazans Have Evacuated East Rafah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Israel army says about 300,000 Gazans have evacuated east Rafah

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2024) The Israeli army said on Saturday about 300,000 people have left eastern Rafah for a humanitarian area since it ordered an evacuation of the southern Gaza city this week.

"So far, approximately 300,000 Gazans have moved towards the humanitarian area in Al-Mawasi" since the order was issued on Monday, the military said in a statement.

On Friday, the United Nations said more than 100,000 people had fled Rafah in recent days.

The army's calls for a "temporary evacuation" were being communicated to people through leaflets, mobile text messages, phone calls and broadcasts in Arabic, its statement said.

The military ordered the evacuation of eastern Rafah on Monday as it seized control of the crossing with the Egyptian border ahead of its long-threatened ground assault in the city where some 1.4 million people are sheltering.

Earlier on Saturday the military ordered people to leave more areas in eastern Rafah and northern Gaza Strip as it pressed ahead with its fight against Hamas militants.

The evacuation orders and the army's intense bombing of eastern Rafah have raised widespread international alarm.

Related Topics

Militants Army United Nations Mobile Gaza Border Million Arab

Recent Stories

Digital transformation key priority for govt to im ..

Digital transformation key priority for govt to improve tax collection: Aurangze ..

3 hours ago
 President-designate of COP29 for collective effort ..

President-designate of COP29 for collective efforts to deal with climate change ..

3 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

Punjab Assembly Speaker suspends 27 members

5 hours ago
 World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

World Migratory Bird Day being observed today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2024

6 hours ago
Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and ec ..

Taxing cigarettes a way forward for public and economic health

7 hours ago
 3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

3 Gawadar attack victims funeral offered

16 hours ago
 Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

Mbappe says he will leave PSG at end of season

16 hours ago
 Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as ..

Usmani felicitates Sardar Saleem on taking oath as Punjab Governor

16 hours ago
 DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbel ..

DC for provision of facilities to people in Lasbela

16 hours ago
 Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecom ..

Solar storm could bring auroras, power and telecoms disruptions

16 hours ago

More Stories From World