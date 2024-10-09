Israel Army Says Dismantled Hezbollah Tunnel That Crossed Into Israel
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Israeli army said its forces dismantled a Hezbollah tunnel that crossed into the country's territory, as its troops continued to carry out ground operations in southern Lebanon.
"Tonight we reported that we located and dismantled a tunnel of about 25 metres long, which crossed the border fence about 10 metres ... into Israeli territory," military spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a televised briefing.
"We detected this a few months ago, we identified and investigated it using technological means, we did not let Hezbollah know that we knew about it and now we can confirm that we are also dismantling it."
In a separate statement, the military said the tunnel crossed from the Marwahin area in Lebanon into Israeli territory near the Zarit community.
During the operation, the army located weapons, explosive devices and anti-tank missiles in the tunnel, it said.
Hagari said Israeli troops continue to search for other tunnels along the "entire" border and in villages in southern Lebanon.
"The tunnel was under full operational control until the arrival of the soldiers in the area to prevent its use for terrorist activities," the army said.
"For years, Hezbollah's southern front has built an extensive network of underground infrastructure and command centres in southern Lebanon, aimed at attacking IDF (army) soldiers during combat and executing attack plans against communities in northern Israel," it said.
Israel has intensified its campaign against Hezbollah since late September, launching continuous air strikes against the group's strongholds in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut.
Its troops have meanwhile pressed a ground offensive in southern Lebanon.
reg/ds/jd/jsa
Recent Stories
Reportage Empire Properties unveils plans for $300m investment in Pakistani Real ..
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs
NDF represents Pakistan at IUCN Leaders Forum 2024 in Geneva
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane
Kenya's deputy president faces impeachment vote
Consul General of Germany calls on Balochistan Governor
PTI playing tactics to halt development works: Talal
New French PM faces first no-confidence motion
PTI trying to derail economic progress of Pakistan: Bilawal
Biden postpones Germany, Angola trip as hurricane targets Florida
More Stories From World
-
Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill two, wound 302 minutes ago
-
Rigathi Gachagua: Kenya's embattled deputy president2 minutes ago
-
Football: Women's Champions League results2 minutes ago
-
Syria says seven civilians killed in Israel Damascus strike2 minutes ago
-
US Supreme Court skeptical of challenge to 'ghost guns' regulation12 minutes ago
-
Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv kill two, wound 3012 minutes ago
-
China says raised 'serious concerns' with US over trade curbs32 minutes ago
-
China says raised 'serious concerns' with US over trade curbs32 minutes ago
-
Duo wins Physics Nobel for 'foundational' AI breakthroughs39 minutes ago
-
Five Russian climbers die on Nepal's Dhaulagiri peak: official39 minutes ago
-
13-year-old in Belgrade school killings testifies at parents' trial39 minutes ago
-
Stay and 'you are going to die': Florida braces for next hurricane44 minutes ago