Israel Army Says Four Soldiers Killed In North Gaza Fighting
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The Israeli army said Tuesday that four of its soldiers fell in combat in the northern Gaza Strip during a single incident in which one other soldier was severely wounded.
"During the incident in which Captain Yehonatan (Joni) Keren, Staff Sergeant Aviv Gilboa, Staff Sergeant Nisim Meytal and Staff Sergeant Naor Haimov fell, an officer in the Multidimensional Unit (888) was severely injured," the army said in a statement, adding the wounded officer was evacuated to hospital.
According to the army, 367 Israeli soldiers have been killed in the military campaign in Gaza since the start of the ground operation in the Palestinian territory on 27 October last year.
