Israel Army Says Four Soldiers Killed In Southern Gaza Combat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 18, 2024 | 11:20 AM
Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Israeli military said on Wednesday that four soldiers were killed in fighting in southern Gaza the previous day.
A female paramedic was among those killed, the military said, adding that six soldiers were also wounded, three of them critically.
The latest fatalities bring the military's losses in the Gaza campaign to 348 since the start of a ground offensive in the Palestinian territory on October 27.
