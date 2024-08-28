Open Menu

Israel Army Says Killed Nine In West Bank Operation

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 07:36 PM

Israel army says killed nine in West Bank operation

Israel's army said Wednesday its forces killed nine Palestinian militants during an ongoing operation in the occupied West Bank, which was launched overnight

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Israel's army said Wednesday its forces killed nine Palestinian militants during an ongoing operation in the occupied West Bank, which was launched overnight.

The Israeli forces "began a counterterrorism operation in Jenin and Tulkarem" overnight, the army said in a statement.

It specified that three "terrorists" were killed "in an aerial strike" in Jenin, two others "eliminated" in Jenin and Tulkarem and four more "eliminated" in "an aerial counterterrorism operation in the area of Faraa" in the Jordan Valley.

"At the moment, there are no injured soldiers on our side," military spokesman Nadav Shoshani told reporters.

"We have met explosives already in the first hours, and we have met real-time fire exchanged with terrorists engaging in battle."

He declined to say how long the operation would last or how many troops were involved.

It was targeting "a mixture of terror groups and terror cells", Shoshani said.

In Jenin, Israeli forces "apprehended five wanted suspects and located and confiscated weapons" including rifle parts and ammunition, he said.

"Additionally, the forces exposed and dismantled explosives that were planted under the roads in the area and were intended to be detonated in attacks against the security forces operating in the area," he said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said at least 10 were killed in the operation which involved air strikes, ground forces and bulldozers.

The operation was triggered by "a significant rise in terrorist activity in the past year" emanating from the targeted areas, Shoshani said.

This included "over 150 shooting and explosive attacks... from these areas alone", he said.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Fire Militants Army Israel Bank From

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

5 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

5 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

5 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

5 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

5 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

5 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

5 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

5 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

5 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

5 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From World