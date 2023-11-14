Open Menu

Israel Army Says Seizes Gaza Parliament, Other Hamas Bodies

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2023 | 07:47 PM

The Israeli army said Tuesday it had captured Gaza's parliament and other government institutions run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) The Israeli army said Tuesday it had captured Gaza's parliament and other government institutions run by Hamas in Gaza City, as its forces deepened their offensive in the Palestinian territory.

Military units "took over the Hamas parliament, the government building, the Hamas police headquarters and an engineering faculty that served as an institute for the production and development of weapons," the army said in a statement.

