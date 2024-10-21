Open Menu

Israel Army Says To Strike Group Financing Hezbollah

Published October 21, 2024

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The Israeli military warned on Sunday that it would imminently begin attacking an association accused of financing Hezbollah in Lebanon, calling on people to leave areas around Al-Qard Al-Hassan offices.

"Al-Qard Al-Hassan is involved in financing Hezbollah's terrorist operations against Israel. Therefore, the IDF (military) has decided to target this terrorist infrastructure," army spokesman Avichay Adraee said in a statement on social media platform X.

The US-sanctioned Al-Qard Al-Hassan is a financial firm linked to Hezbollah and designated by Saudi Arabia as a "terrorist" entity.

Adraee called on people living near any "infrastructure" belonging to Al-Qard Al-Hassan association to evacuate immediately.

Another Israeli military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said in a televised briefing that "we will attack numerous targets in the coming hours and more targets during the night.

"

According to the US Treasury, Al-Qard Al-Hassan has been used by Iran-backed Hezbollah as a cover to mask financial activities and to gain access to the international financial system.

A senior Israeli intelligence official told reporters that the planned strikes were meant not only to hurt Hezbollah financically but also affect members of Shiite Muslim community who use Al-Qard Al-Hassan's financial services.

"The main objective is to affect the trust between Hezbollah and a lot of the Shiite community that uses this system", the official said, briefing journalists on condition of anonymity.

Al-Qard Al-Hassan "don't belong to the Lebanese state, they belong to Hezbollah", added the official.

