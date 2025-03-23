Open Menu

Israel Army Tells Gazans To Evacuate Part Of Southern City Of Rafah

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Israel army tells Gazans to evacuate part of southern city of Rafah

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Israeli military on Sunday urged residents of the southern Gaza city of Rafah to evacuate as forces launched an offensive against militants in the area.

In a statement on X, military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the army "launched an offensive to strike the terrorist organisations" in Rafah's Tal al-Sultan district.

Adraee called on Palestinians there to leave the "dangerous combat zone" and move further north.

Leaflets bearing the same message were dropped over Tal al-Sultan by drone, AFP correspondents said.

Israel, vowing to destroy Palestinian group Hamas, on Tuesday resumed intense bombardment of Gaza and redeployed ground troops, shattering a truce that had largely held since January 19.

Before its renewed assault, Israel in early March blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into war-ravaged Gaza and cut electricity supply, in a bid to force Hamas to accept the Israeli terms for an extension of the ceasefire and release the 58 hostages still held by Palestinian militants since the October 7, 2023 attack that triggered the war.

The electricity supplied by Israel had fed Gaza's main water desalination plant, and the decision to cut power has aggravated already dire conditions for Gaza's 2.4 million people.

Rafah, on the Gaza Strip's border with Egypt, was already the target of a major Israeli offensive about a year ago.

