UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Army Wounds 1 Palestinians, Arrests 16 In West Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 03:16 PM

Israel army wounds 1 Palestinians, arrests 16 in West Bank

The Israeli army on Thursday wounded a Palestinian man and arrested 16 others in the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources and an Israeli official

Ramalllah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ):The Israeli army on Thursday wounded a Palestinian man and arrested 16 others in the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources and an Israeli official.

Palestinian medical sources told Xinhua that a young man was moderately wounded by a gas bomb in his face during clashes with the Israeli army in Jenin.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that Israeli forces arrested 16 Palestinians who were "suspected of being involved in violent riots." According to the spokesman, the Israeli army forces confiscated two lathes which are used to produce illegal weapons, and found weapons in Nablus and Qalqilya.

Israeli forces often launch overnight raids in the West Bank to arrest Palestinians whom Israel accuse of carrying out activities and operations against the country.

Related Topics

Riots Army Israel Bank Young Man Nablus Gas

Recent Stories

Singer Taranum Naz wants Mohsin Abbas, Fatima Soha ..

31 seconds ago

China reports less labor rights violations in H1

4 minutes ago

Boris Johnson’s wife wants to visit Pakistan

10 minutes ago

Bank of Shanghai reports 14 pct rise in net profit ..

11 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Cricket fans invited to vote for Pakistan's greate ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.