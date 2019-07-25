Israel army wounds 1 Palestinians, arrests 16 in West Bank

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ramalllah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ):The Israeli army on Thursday wounded a Palestinian man and arrested 16 others in the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources and an Israeli official.

Palestinian medical sources told Xinhua that a young man was moderately wounded by a gas bomb in his face during clashes with the Israeli army in Jenin.

An Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that Israeli forces arrested 16 Palestinians who were "suspected of being involved in violent riots." According to the spokesman, the Israeli army forces confiscated two lathes which are used to produce illegal weapons, and found weapons in Nablus and Qalqilya.

Israeli forces often launch overnight raids in the West Bank to arrest Palestinians whom Israel accuse of carrying out activities and operations against the country.