Israel Arrests 13 Palestinian Terrorism Suspects in West Bank Overnight - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2019) Israeli forces arrested 13 Palestinians during overnight raids across the West Bank over suspicions they were engaged in terrorism-related activities, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said Thursday.

"During the night, IDF servicemen and officers of the Israel Security Agency, border police and Israeli police arrested 13 wanted persons suspected of being involved in terrorist activity, civil terror and violent order violations against civilians and the IDF," the statement, published on Twitter, said.

The Israeli forces also discovered and seized a cache of illegal weapons in the city of Nablus.

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids in the West Bank on the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians. Israeli authorities have been issuing detention orders for Palestinians for renewable periods based on classified evidence that is not disclosed even to the detainees' lawyers.

This practice has been repeatedly criticized by international organizations, including the United Nations and human rights watchdogs, as a violation of civil and political rights.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.