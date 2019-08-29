Israel arrests 20 Palestinians in the West Bank raids

(@imziishan)

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ):Israeli forces detained 20 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the occupied West Bank, Israeli army said on Thursday.

A military statement said the individuals were arrested for "suspected involvement in popular terror activities", without elaborating about the nature of the alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,500 Palestinians -- including numerous women and children -- are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.