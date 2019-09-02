UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israel Arrests 22 Palestinians In West Bank Raids

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 03:04 PM

Israel arrests 22 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces have arrested 22 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military

RAMALLAH,, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ):Israeli forces have arrested 22 Palestinians in overnight raids carried out across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military.

A Monday statement said the individuals were arrested for "suspected involvement in hostile popular activities", without elaborating about the nature of these alleged activities.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank including occupied East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,500 Palestinians including numerous women and children are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

Related Topics

Army Bank Jerusalem Women

Recent Stories

'Negligence, corruption wont be tolerated in devel ..

4 minutes ago

Son of ex-policeman arrested in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

4 minutes ago

Ukrainian Prime Minister Says Country's Economy Ma ..

4 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Lahore

4 minutes ago

Mr Matloob Ahmedclinches Title Of 24th Chief Of Th ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.