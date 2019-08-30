UrduPoint.com
Israel Arrests 4 Armed Palestinians After Crossing Over From Gaza - IDF

Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:42 PM

Israeli soldiers arrested four Palestinians on Friday after they crossed into Israel from the Gaza exclave carrying a knife and a grenade, the army said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) Israeli soldiers arrested four Palestinians on Friday after they crossed into Israel from the Gaza exclave carrying a knife and a grenade, the army said.

They were detained as thousands staged the weekly March of Return protest on the Gazan border with Israel, according to the Times of Israel daily.

Separately, an incendiary balloon reportedly floated from Gaza into southern Israel on Friday setting fire to the Sdot Negev settlement.

The Gazan Health Ministry said seven Palestinians were wounded in the border clashes with Israeli soldiers, five of them by live fire.

Over 120 Palestinians were injured during last week's protests at the frontier. More than 300 have been killed since anti-Israel demonstrations began in May of last year.

