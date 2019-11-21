UrduPoint.com
Israel Arrests 745 Children In 2019: NGO

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 03:32 PM

Israel arrests 745 children in 2019: NGO

Israeli forces arrested around 745 Palestinian children in the first 10 months of the current year, according to a non-governmental organization

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019 ) :Israeli forces arrested around 745 Palestinian children in the first 10 months of the current year, according to a non-governmental organization.

In an annual report, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said that the children arrested by Israel experienced numerous rights violations. They are taken away from their houses usually late at night under harsh conditions, the report said.

It noted that arrested children are deprived of their right to education, a clear violation of the Declaration of the Rights of the Child, and some of the children are denied family visits and proper medical treatment.

According to the report, nearly 200 children are currently imprisoned in various Israeli detention centers.

The NGO called on the International human rights organizations -- including UNICEF -- to make more efforts to provide protection to Palestinian children from Israel's arrests and harassments.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians -- including a large number of women and children -- are languishing in Israeli detention facilities. 1700 of prisoners are in need of medical treatment.

