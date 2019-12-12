UrduPoint.com
Israel Arrests Senior Hamas Leaders In W. Bank Raids

Muhammad Irfan 2 hours ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 03:07 PM

Israeli forces arrested a number of Hamas leaders during an overnight raid carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian NGO on Thursday

RAMALLAH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ):Israeli forces arrested a number of Hamas leaders during an overnight raid carried out across the occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian NGO on Thursday.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) said that six Hamas leaders were arrested from their houses in the southern West Bank city of Hebron.

"The Israeli forces arrested Palestinian Member of Parliament Mohammad al-Nathsheh and former minister Issa Al-Jabari," it said.

"It also arrested four other Hamas leaders at their houses in the city," it added.

According to the PPS, the Israeli army also arrested Shatha Hassan, a Palestinian activist, in Ramallah city.

Meanwhile, two other Palestinians were arrested in Bethlehem and Jerusalem, it added.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,000 Palestinians, including women and children, are currently in Israeli detention facilities.

